First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 30,863 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,834 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 30,863 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,201,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,362,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,145 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,632,557 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,393,143,000 after purchasing an additional 572,868 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,043,802 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $840,942,000 after buying an additional 118,842 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,082,996 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $760,791,000 after buying an additional 1,155,620 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,823,542 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $404,020,000 after buying an additional 512,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.62. 3,564,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,578,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Cfra downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

