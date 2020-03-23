First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,640 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Sun Communities worth $12,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sun Communities by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,284,000 after buying an additional 251,444 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,878,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,010,000 after buying an additional 32,927 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,822,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,571,000 after buying an additional 106,345 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,664,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,853,000 after buying an additional 294,093 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,383,000 after buying an additional 56,752 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $292,791.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $436,384.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SUI traded down $12.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.96. 432,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,985. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. Sun Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $173.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUI. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

