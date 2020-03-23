First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 90,632 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90,632 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $11,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 45,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $445,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 799.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 38,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 34,192 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter.

HDV traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.54. 840,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,998. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $65.27 and a 1-year high of $98.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.77.

