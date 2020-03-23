First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 170,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,835,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 1.20% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPV. Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,740,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,803,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,291,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 529.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after buying an additional 71,056 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,510,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.92. 4,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,045. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.84 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.99 and a 200-day moving average of $64.80.

