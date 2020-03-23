FirstBlood Trading Up 11.3% This Week (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One FirstBlood token can currently be bought for $0.0466 or 0.00000709 BTC on exchanges including Gatecoin, Livecoin, HitBTC and ZB.COM. Over the last week, FirstBlood has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. FirstBlood has a total market capitalization of $3.99 million and approximately $12,244.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015260 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.56 or 0.02669250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00187248 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00033056 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00034210 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About FirstBlood

FirstBlood was first traded on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio.

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gatecoin, IDEX, OKEx, Liqui, ZB.COM and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

