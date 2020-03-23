Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,359,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,453 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Fiserv worth $157,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 95,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,795,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 475.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.95.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $4.77 on Monday, reaching $77.00. 9,147,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,209,429. The company has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.50.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

