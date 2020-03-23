Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Lowered to $105.00 at KeyCorp

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $145.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FISV. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $4.77 on Monday, hitting $77.00. The company had a trading volume of 9,240,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,891. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The stock has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,676,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Night Owl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,297,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

