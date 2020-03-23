Five Below Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Five Below in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $687.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVE. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Five Below from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Five Below from $159.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $52.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.59. Five Below has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $148.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

In other news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $591,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 81.8% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Five Below by 19.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 941,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,702,000 after buying an additional 150,361 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Five Below by 8.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Five Below by 30.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Five Below by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,140,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

