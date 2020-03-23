Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Five Below in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

FIVE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $136.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $52.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Five Below has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $148.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.59.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $687.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $8,758,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 452.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

