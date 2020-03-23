Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Buys 356,849 Shares

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 356,849 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $1,516,608.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 225,440 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $881,470.40.

On Monday, March 16th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 111,984 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $510,647.04.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 1,134,650 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $4,345,709.50.

Shares of NYSE:FPH traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.85. 539,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,315. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.71 million, a PE ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 0.93. Five Point Holdings LLC has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $9.40.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter. Five Point had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 4.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Point Holdings LLC will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Five Point by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 4th quarter worth about $2,215,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Five Point by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,215,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 98,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

