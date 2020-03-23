Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) is Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Prospect Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 102,350 shares during the period. Five9 makes up about 13.0% of Prospect Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.53% of Five9 worth $21,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIVN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 5,538.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000.

Get Five9 alerts:

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 12,632 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $923,272.88. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,203,785.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $1,019,700.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 155,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,559,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,384 shares of company stock worth $12,948,056 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $4.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.79. 1,328,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,028. Five9 Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.78, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -834.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.81.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.71 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

FIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Five9 from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.