Flash Price Tops $0.0030 (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Flash coin can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Flash has traded up 39.7% against the dollar. Flash has a total market cap of $2.74 million and $21.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Flash

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

