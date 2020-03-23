FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $10,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,739,000 after buying an additional 38,695 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 309,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,650,000 after acquiring an additional 70,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berylson Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $6,810,349.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,603,983.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $954,866.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $358.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $362.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

FleetCor Technologies stock traded down $10.73 on Monday, reaching $176.30. 525,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.24 and a twelve month high of $329.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $282.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

