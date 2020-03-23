Flexible Solutions International (FSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect Flexible Solutions International to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSI opened at $1.09 on Monday. Flexible Solutions International has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 million and a P/E ratio of 7.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.63.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers business segments. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.