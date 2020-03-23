FLIP (FLP) Price Up 23.8% Over Last 7 Days

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $337,224.15 and approximately $140.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLIP token can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Liquid and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00015878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.39 or 0.02647877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00190776 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00042036 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00034134 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLIP was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip.

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

