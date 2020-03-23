Flit Token Trading Down 8% This Week (FLT)

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 23rd. In the last week, Flit Token has traded 8% lower against the dollar. Flit Token has a total market cap of $61,909.80 and approximately $15,068.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flit Token token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00606903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016246 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00032811 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00090950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006757 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007920 BTC.

Flit Token Profile

Flit Token is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,726,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Flit Token is medium.com/@flittoken. Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Flit Token is flittoken.com.

