FLO 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $13,044.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, FLO has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. One FLO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $13,044.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00074051 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000078 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

