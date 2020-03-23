FOAM (FOAM) Price Up 10.6% This Week

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. FOAM has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $6,049.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex and IDEX. In the last seven days, FOAM has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.04 or 0.02677810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00189577 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033353 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00034290 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 292,199,258 tokens. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space.

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

