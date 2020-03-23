Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $328.24 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) will announce sales of $328.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $317.74 million to $335.80 million. Focus Financial Partners posted sales of $259.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $340.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.10 million. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

FOCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America cut Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $17.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.95. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.88, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.83.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

