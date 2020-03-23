Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 58.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,242 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 42,699 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 432.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 902 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $20.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.35. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $65.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 30.83%.

FL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Foot Locker from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.56.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.