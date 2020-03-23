Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $23.60 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,002.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,653 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 73,190 shares during the period. Apple comprises 7.4% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $229.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,003.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.34.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.