Fort Baker Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,413 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C makes up 13.0% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $18,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $1.21 on Monday, reaching $91.88. 1,421,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,183. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.31 and a 200-day moving average of $119.72. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

