Fort Baker Capital Management LP Invests $2.66 Million in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,000. Eldorado Resorts makes up approximately 1.9% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Eldorado Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,035,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,728,000 after acquiring an additional 382,895 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $2,226,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the third quarter worth $1,471,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 208,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,457,000 after buying an additional 20,150 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERI traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.44. 7,953,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $70.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $686.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.65.

ERI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub cut Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.85.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

