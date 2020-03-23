Fort Baker Capital Management LP Invests $4.19 Million in Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,000. Synthorx makes up approximately 3.0% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned 0.19% of Synthorx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THOR. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Synthorx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,766,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Synthorx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,539,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Synthorx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Synthorx by 1,409.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 52,901 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Synthorx by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,427 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the period. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Synthorx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Synthorx in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Synthorx in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.60.

Shares of THOR stock remained flat at $$67.99 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.11. Synthorx Inc has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $71.90. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75.

Synthorx Company Profile

Synthorx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

