Fort Baker Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 125,618 US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in US Ecology Inc (NASDAQ:ECOL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 125,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,000. US Ecology accounts for about 1.0% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned about 0.57% of US Ecology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in US Ecology in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in US Ecology in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in US Ecology in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in US Ecology in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of US Ecology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECOL traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.15. 410,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,715. US Ecology Inc has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $67.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.63. The firm has a market cap of $941.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $231.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.35 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. Analysts forecast that US Ecology Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of US Ecology from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group raised shares of US Ecology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Romano purchased 1,000 shares of US Ecology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,500 shares of company stock worth $96,010 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers hazardous material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

