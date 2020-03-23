Fort Baker Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,981,641 GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,981,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,858,000. GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A makes up approximately 15.5% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned about 2.30% of GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSAH. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A by 1,553.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 23,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A during the 4th quarter worth $502,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSAH traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.36. 3,384,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,185. The company has a market capitalization of $767.63 million, a PE ratio of 66.92 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.84. GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $13.54.

About GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

