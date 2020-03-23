Fort Baker Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 550,000 Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000. Verra Mobility accounts for about 1.6% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned about 0.35% of Verra Mobility at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Vincent Brigidi bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,349.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $89,594.69. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,690 shares of company stock worth $221,859 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.85. 2,096,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.35. Verra Mobility Corp has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 37.33%. The firm had revenue of $112.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verra Mobility Corp will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRRM. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

