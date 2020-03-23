Fort Baker Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 366.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629,254 shares during the period. Hostess Brands comprises 1.1% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned 0.61% of Hostess Brands worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 11,375,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,393,000 after buying an additional 1,943,941 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,884,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,003,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,557 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,753,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,577,000 after purchasing an additional 461,792 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,584,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,578,000 after purchasing an additional 200,467 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of TWNK traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.73. 1,604,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,159. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49. Hostess Brands Inc has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $14.86.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.66 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 6.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,879,480.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,237.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 616,953 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,958. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

