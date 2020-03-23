Fort Baker Capital Management LP Sells 57,220 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP cut its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,220 shares during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C makes up approximately 1.0% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of LSXMK traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,027,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,000. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $51.36.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

