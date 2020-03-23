Fort Baker Capital Management LP Takes Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 191,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,050,000. Centene makes up approximately 8.5% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Centene by 5,219.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Partner Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $51,505,000. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,959,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

NYSE CNC traded down $3.30 on Monday, reaching $45.55. 7,327,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,710,350. Centene Corp has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $68.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

