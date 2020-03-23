Fort Baker Capital Management LP Takes Position in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,457,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,000. Repay comprises about 1.2% of Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fort Baker Capital Management LP owned about 3.70% of Repay as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,189,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,076,000 after buying an additional 1,123,581 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,008,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 17,494 shares during the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,414. Repay Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.67 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repay Holdings Corporation will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Repay from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Repay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

