Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) to report $11.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.87 million and the highest is $13.41 million. Fortress Biotech reported sales of $6.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 83.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year sales of $51.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.80 million to $59.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $58.71 million, with estimates ranging from $56.50 million to $60.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 109.09% and a negative return on equity of 81.02%. The company had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million.

FBIO has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortress Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

FBIO stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 191,481 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 323.7% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 244,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 186,629 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Fortress Biotech during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

