Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target Cut to C$4.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Laurentian from C$6.60 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FVI. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$4.75 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Pi Financial set a C$5.80 price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

FVI traded up C$0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching C$3.51. 705,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,196. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$2.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $522.55 million and a P/E ratio of 25.07.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$91.05 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

