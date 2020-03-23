Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Stock Position Lifted by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 333.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,616 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 63,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 236,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $73.28.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 7.49%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.