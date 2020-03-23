Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Shares Sold by Newtyn Management LLC

Newtyn Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,783,006 shares during the quarter. Newtyn Management LLC owned about 6.28% of Forward Pharma A/S worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Forward Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of Forward Pharma A/S stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,771. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $11.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96.

About Forward Pharma A/S

Forward Pharma A/S operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing FP187, a proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate used for the treatment of various inflammatory and neurological indications. Forward Pharma A/S was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

