Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.07 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) will announce $43.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $43.41 million. Four Corners Property Trust posted sales of $39.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year sales of $178.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $177.00 million to $180.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $194.46 million, with estimates ranging from $189.60 million to $197.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $40.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Four Corners Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,600 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 3,000 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1,134.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

FCPT opened at $14.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.20. Four Corners Property Trust has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is 87.77%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

