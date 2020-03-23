Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Position Raised by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,438,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,466,256 shares during the quarter. FOX makes up about 7.8% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd owned 1.56% of FOX worth $349,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in FOX in the third quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,456,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in FOX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,589,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on FOX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities raised FOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.47.

Shares of FOX stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,198,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200,946. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06. Fox Corp has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $39.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.05.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.49%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

