Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,635 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.12% of Fox Factory worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $45.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.38. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $86.91.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $185.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,573.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

