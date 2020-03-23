Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Franklin Financial Network Inc (NYSE:FSB) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,527 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Franklin Financial Network worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Network in the fourth quarter valued at $3,181,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after buying an additional 35,818 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Financial Network in the fourth quarter valued at $1,201,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Financial Network in the fourth quarter valued at $1,017,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 96,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FSB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Financial Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James cut Franklin Financial Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Franklin Financial Network in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Financial Network has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of FSB stock opened at $18.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $284.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.32. Franklin Financial Network Inc has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.36 million. Franklin Financial Network had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Franklin Financial Network Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Franklin Financial Network’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

About Franklin Financial Network

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

