Freicoin (FRC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $70.00

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Freicoin has a total market cap of $112,849.08 and approximately $70.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Freicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Freicoin has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000233 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Freicoin Profile

Freicoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,973,076 coins. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Freicoin is freicoinalliance.com. The official website for Freicoin is freico.in.

Freicoin Coin Trading

Freicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

