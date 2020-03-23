Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on FRE. Morgan Stanley set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €72.10 ($83.84) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Independent Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €56.03 ($65.15).

FRE opened at €29.03 ($33.76) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($93.02). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €42.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €45.95.

About Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

