Friendz (FDZ) Reaches Market Cap of $469,092.55

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $469,092.55 and approximately $40,758.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Friendz token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Mercatox, BitMart and IDEX.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002497 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 577.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.02635995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00189423 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00033364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00034281 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Friendz’s launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,862,475 tokens. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO.

Friendz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitMart, Mercatox, IDEX and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

