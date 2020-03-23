Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Major Shareholder Acquires $800,066.25 in Stock

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 93,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $800,066.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Deer Park Road Management Comp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 17th, Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 192,374 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,729,442.26.

On Friday, March 13th, Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 25,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $301,250.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 21,644 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $265,571.88.

RESI traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $9.88. 692,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,875. Front Yard Residential Corp has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 14.33% and a negative net margin of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.78 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities cut shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Front Yard Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Front Yard Residential by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 15.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 15,349 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 0.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 312,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential in the third quarter worth about $65,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

