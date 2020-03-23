Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FDEV. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Frontier Developments from GBX 1,875 ($24.66) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Frontier Developments from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,623.83 ($21.36).

Shares of Frontier Developments stock opened at GBX 1,099.16 ($14.46) on Monday. Frontier Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 829 ($10.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,452 ($19.10). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,255.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,184.08. The firm has a market cap of $451.38 million and a PE ratio of 79.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.00.

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

