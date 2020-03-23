FTX Token (FTT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7.31 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. FTX Token has a market cap of $236.99 million and $7.31 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FTX Token has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for $2.47 or 0.00037752 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00051131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000631 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $267.78 or 0.04092245 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00066362 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015159 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012888 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 346,806,881 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,934,545 tokens. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

