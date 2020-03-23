FujiCoin Price Up 30.9% This Week (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. FujiCoin has a total market capitalization of $164,336.44 and $4.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FujiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. During the last week, FujiCoin has traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,258.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.12 or 0.02079268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.47 or 0.03443076 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00606903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00016246 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00673818 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00077862 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00025226 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00502023 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015931 BTC.

About FujiCoin

FujiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2014. FujiCoin’s total supply is 2,626,902,166 coins. The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin.

Buying and Selling FujiCoin

FujiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

