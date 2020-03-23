FunFair Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $392,888.00 (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. FunFair has a market cap of $12.14 million and approximately $392,888.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FunFair has traded 42.6% higher against the US dollar. One FunFair token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, ZB.COM, Binance and Radar Relay.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.26 or 0.02672728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00189209 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00033249 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00034208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair launched on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, LATOKEN, IDEX, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Livecoin, ABCC, Binance, C2CX, OKEx, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

