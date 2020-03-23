Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Position Raised by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 1,320.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,103 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.79% of Funko worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Funko by 221.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 854,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,589,000 after purchasing an additional 588,798 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Funko by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,760,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,210,000 after purchasing an additional 479,324 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Funko by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 685,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,761,000 after purchasing an additional 432,654 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Funko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,301,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter valued at $6,006,000. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Funko alerts:

Shares of Funko stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $3.81. 17,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,235. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Funko Inc has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The company has a market cap of $200.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.48.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Funko had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $213.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Funko’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Funko Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

FNKO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Funko from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Funko from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.