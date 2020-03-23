FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Shares Acquired by Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) by 313.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 389,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,938 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 2.80% of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FVCB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 372.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,930. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $19.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average of $16.86.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

