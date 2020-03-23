FY2020 Earnings Estimate for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Issued By Capital One Financial

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for WPX Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $443.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.95 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on WPX Energy from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James cut WPX Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPX Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.91.

WPX opened at $2.82 on Monday. WPX Energy has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

In related news, Director Robert Herdman acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,959.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 926,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,426.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 65,000 shares of company stock worth $240,325 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 259.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 28,448 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 418.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 907,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 732,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,315,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,007,000 after buying an additional 322,195 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in WPX Energy in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 668,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

